At least nine people were hurt in two separate crashes involving stolen vehicles in downtown West Chester, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday, according to authorities. And, police say at least one vehicle was being pursued prior to crashing.

Police officers and medics initially responded to East Gay and North Matlack streets around 12:10 a.m., West Chester Borough Police said. A car could be seen with bad front-end damage and a street pole was torn out of the ground at that scene.

Officers and medics also responded to West Gay and North Darlington streets to find another stolen vehicle that had struck several other vehicles before coming to a stop, police said.

West Chester police said that both vehicles were stolen from other jurisdictions. Police said at least one vehicle was being pursued prior to the downtown wreck.

9 people injured when 2 *stolen* cars crash in West Chester — police were pursuing the stolen vehicles when they entered Gay Street, the heart of downtown, and crashed into lights, fences and parked cars @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/tHZ4uqXonT — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 2, 2023

Several people in the stolen vehicles were treated for injuries, police said, while not revealing the extent of injuries. Earlier police said at least nine people in total were hurt.

No further details about the crashes were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.