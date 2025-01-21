New ‘Wellness Court' looks to help those battling addiction in Kensington

More than a year after taking office, Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration are continuing to make efforts to allow police to enforce laws in Kensington while also connecting people battling addiction to rehabilitation programs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Parker signed an executive order creating a Wellness Court and Wellness Support Center for the neighborhood. The program looks to get those with addiction issues in Kensington into courtrooms so they can get the help they need.

“What you’re witnessing is the city attempting to build lasting infrastructure to compassionately get people suffering from addiction off the streets and into recovery," said Parker.

The program is a joint effort between the Office of Public Safety, behavioral health and intellectual disability services, police, and other city entities.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Those arrested for low-level drug crimes will now have the opportunity for same-day physical and behavioral assessment, medical care, and withdrawal management, as well as access to diversion and intake for treatment programs.

"It gives us a capacity to not only engage people that are suffering but, more importantly, be able to do something expeditiously," said Deputy Commissioner Pedro Rosario.

The program will allow Philadelphia police to issue a ticket instead of a misdemeanor and look into waving or expunging bench warrants. Something officials said often prevents people from seeking help.

"There are people that are afraid to come into our system or accept services because they know they have a bench warrant in other counties," said Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada.

There are some restrictions with the program. The Wellness Court will only run on Wednesdays and is only available to people around Kensington arrested in the 24th and 25th police district areas.

"It's kind of based on the same premise where were able to deflect certain individuals with low level issues with the criminal justice system and be able to kind of push them into services for recovery," Rosario added.

Once someone successfully completes their recovery program, officials said the citation will be expunged from their record.