Delaware

Weed Killer Used to Write ‘Trump' on Delaware Lawn, Police Say

Spray bottle
Getty Images

Police in Delaware are investigating after weed killer was apparently used to write the word “Trump” on a front lawn that has had signs supporting Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Delaware State News reports that the incident was reported Friday in the city of Lewes.

Charlotte King and Aimee Wiest live at the home. They said they had a poster supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside the home until shortly after the election. They also have a Black Lives Matter flag outside their house.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 47 mins ago

A Rusty Giuliani Returns to the Courtroom on Trump's Behalf in Pa.

Decision 2020 17 hours ago

Philly's Final Vote Tally: Highest Turnout Since 1984

Delaware State Police said the case is not being investigated as a hate crime. But King said it is “today’s version of a cross-burning.”

King chairs the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. She said the incident has prompted many in the state to reach out in support.

The office of Attorney General Kathy Jennings said it's coordinating with law enforcement and will “proceed appropriately after a full investigation is complete.”

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice said a webinar is scheduled for Saturday where community stakeholders will discuss recent incidents in Sussex County and “what we can do to bring people together.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DelawareDonald TrumpLewesweed killer
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us