Wawa Opening First Standalone Drive-Thru in Bucks County

Wawa is taking to Bucks County on Friday to open the first standalone drive-thru-only convenience store in its footprint that includes more than 900 locations, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 1,800-square-foot store at 549 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville will boast a single-lane drive-thru that has a capacity for 12 cars at a time. The location will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will employ about 30 people.

Menus, available on digital boards as well as on mobile devices via scannable QR codes, include bundle deals like a Breakfast Sizzli and coffee for $4.29; a $7.99 lunch combo consisting of a shorti hoagie, choice of side such as mac and cheese or soup, and a large soft drink; and build-your-own dinner combos of pasta with a protein and vegetables or a bowl ranging from $6.99 to $8.99. The popular chain’s newest menu items, like burgers and fries, will also be available (burgers hit the menu daily at 4 p.m.).

