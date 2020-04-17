Wawa Launches Food-Support Campaign, Gives Out 3,000 Meals

Wawa is giving $250,000 to non-profits and food banks in the six states where the grocery chain operates.

The company will provide the financial support through its Wawa Foundation charitable organization.

Wawa also recently gave out 3,000 meals to medical workers at medical centers in the states where Wawas operate: Einstein Healthcare Network in Pennsylvania, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey, Beebe Healthcare in Delaware, Johns Hopkins Healthcare in Maryland, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Virginia, Northshore Medical Center in Florida and Georgetown MedStar University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"As an essential business, we remain open to help everyday heroes working hard to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has on our community,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “We are in awe of their strength, resiliency and will fulfill our promise of standing by their side.”

Non-profit organizations can apply at www.thewawafoundation.org by clicking “Apply for Support."