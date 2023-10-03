Wawa brings back Schwarberfest for postseason

As the Phillies return to the playoffs, set to play some October baseball, Wawa has decided it's time to bring back a much-loved tradition -- Schwarberfest.

Starting Tuesday -- as the Fightin' Phils are set to play against the Florida Marlins that night -- Wawa stores will offer discounted hoagies through the postseason.

“Our home team has done it again by earning another hard-fought postseason berth so we’re bringing ‘Schwarberfest’ back to show our support and hopefully help our hometown team bring home a championship trophy,” said Alex Costabile, Chief Customer Officer for Wawa, in a statement. “We also want to help our customers celebrate with some hoagie savings while they cheer on Philly’s team!”

The promotion -- named in honor of Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber -- returns after being launched last year, when the Phillies made the playoffs then. Schwarberfest was brought back once before, too, at the launch of this year's baseball season.

The promotion cuts the prices of Wawa Shorti hoagies to $5 and Classic hoagies to $6.

But, Schwarberfest is only open to those who order and pay in the Wawa app.