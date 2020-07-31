Wawa Adds Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage to Menu

Customers at Wawa will now have another meatless option when ordering breakfast.

As of Friday, 650 Wawa stores along the East Coast - including all in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania - carry Beyond Breakfast Sausage and will use it in Sizzli breakfast sandwiches. Wawa announced their menu update in a press release Friday.

It's the latest business adoption of a newer cohort of plant-based meats - including the Impossible Burger - that were designed in a lab and claim to taste like the real thing. Burger King began serving the Impossible Whopper last year, and Carl's Jr. serves a Beyond Meat burger.

Wawa says the Beyond Meat sausage is made with plant-based ingredients like brown rice and peas - often a source of protein in veggie food.

Besides the grab-and-go Sizzlis, Beyond sausage can be added to breakfast bowls, bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos using the touchscreens for ordering.

Wawa said it wants to make plant-based products accessible to more people. All 220 stores in Florida will have Beyond Meat on their menu starting Aug. 10.