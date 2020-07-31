vegetarian

Wawa Adds Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage to Menu

It's the latest business adoption of a newer cohort of plant-based meats that were designed in a lab and claim to taste like the real thing.

By Joe Brandt

Customers at Wawa will now have another meatless option when ordering breakfast.

As of Friday, 650 Wawa stores along the East Coast - including all in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania - carry Beyond Breakfast Sausage and will use it in Sizzli breakfast sandwiches. Wawa announced their menu update in a press release Friday.

It's the latest business adoption of a newer cohort of plant-based meats - including the Impossible Burger - that were designed in a lab and claim to taste like the real thing. Burger King began serving the Impossible Whopper last year, and Carl's Jr. serves a Beyond Meat burger.

Wawa says the Beyond Meat sausage is made with plant-based ingredients like brown rice and peas - often a source of protein in veggie food.

Besides the grab-and-go Sizzlis, Beyond sausage can be added to breakfast bowls, bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos using the touchscreens for ordering.

Wawa said it wants to make plant-based products accessible to more people. All 220 stores in Florida will have Beyond Meat on their menu starting Aug. 10.

