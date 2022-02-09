WATCH: Massive Water Main Break Floods Philadelphia Streets

A massive water main break sent water gushing onto streets and into people's basements over several blocks in a Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday.

The water was seen pouring from the area around South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue after 6 a.m.

The water swamped cars and homes, covering about 12 blocks.

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante shows you water gushing from a broken water main and onto several blocks around the area of South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Some people could be seen coming out onto their porches as water appeared to be going into the basements. At least one person was seen driving away from the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

It is unclear how long it will take to shut off the water.

This story is developing and will be updated.