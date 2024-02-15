North Philadelphia

Water main break forces women, children from transitional housing

Residents of the Drueding Center has to leave the building early on Feb. 15, 2024

By Dan Stamm and Brenna Weick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Women and children transitioning from homelessness were forced out early Thursday after a water main break inside the North Philadelphia building they are staying at caused it to become structurally unstable.

Firefighters responded to the Drueding Center along North Master Street before 3 a.m. after the water main broke, the fire department said.

Firefighters said that the water main break caused the second floor to become unsafe.

Officials said that 15 adults and 15 children were displaced from their homes. Women could be seen moving a strollers down the front steps of the building. The displaced people were taken to a nearby day care center.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

ServePro was on the scene before daybreak as the cleanup process began. It was unclear how long it would take for residents to be able to safely reenter the building.

The "Drueding Center helps families experiencing homelessness to heal from trauma, restore hope, and end the cycle of homelessness," the organization's website says.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us