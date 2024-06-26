Camden Co. road closed after water main break sends water several feet into the air

A water main break forced a road closure in Camden County on Tuesday, police said.

The Gloucester Township Police Department has Prospect Avenue closed between Jarvis and Edinshire roads as crews work to repair the break. Drivers are urged to find an alternative route around.

From the looks of the photo shared by the police department on Facebook, the break caused water to gush several feet into the air.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SkyForce10 was over the road where officials in yellow vests could be seen standing by a hole in the ground.