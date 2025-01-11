Streets flooded in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood

Water is flooding the streets of the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday night.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 8:30 on Jan. 10 where water could be seen rushing in the roads near the intersection of 28th and Reeds streets.

Neighbors stood on one corner watching the water as it completely engulfed the intersection.

It appeared as though the water was rushing up from under the road in some spots.

At one point, SkyForce10 captured what looked like firefighters entering a home and assessing the damage to the road.

The cause of the flood remains unknown at this time.

NBC10 has crews heading to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.