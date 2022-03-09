Police released surveillance video showing a stolen SUV crashing into a parked car and truck after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia last month.

Shots were fired back on February 23 shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 54th Street and Chester Avenue. After the shooting, a white Acura SUV, which police say had been stolen in January, crashed into a parked vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Police say three men then escaped the wreckage and fled southbound on 54th Street. Police also recovered a semiautomatic handgun inside the stolen SUV.

Police have not revealed if anyone was injured in the shooting. They continue to search for the three suspects.

If you have any information on their identities or whereabouts, please call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by texting to PPDTIP (773847) or emailing tips@phillypolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be made on the Philadelphia Police website.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.