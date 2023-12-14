Live: Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza block I-76 at Spring Garden Street

Dozens of protestors were gathered along Spring Garden Street over I-76, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday, causing traffic slowdowns just before rush hour.

At about 3:45 p.m., SkyForce10 caught images of protestors marching along Spring Garden Street, over I-76, while draping signs over the overpass that read "let Gaza live" and "ceasefire now."

The group involved is made up of Jewish community members who, in a statement, said they "support freedom and dignity for all people."

"Invoking the spirit of Hanukkah, protestors will participate in acts of civil disobedience to draw attention to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by the Israeli government," organizers said in a statement.

The groups involved are Jewish Voice for Peace, Rabbis for Ceasefire, along with other faith leaders, and allies.