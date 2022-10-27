WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday.

“We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was crazy,” Burlington City Police Patrolman Robert Clemente said.

Ring doorbell camera Wednesday night captured a cow parading down the sidewalk on Independence Street. Patrolman Clemente is one of 12 officers who have been searching for the animal.

“I had a little lasso. I was trying to bring out my inner cowboy,” Patrolman Clemente said.

Dashcam video from Wednesday shows the cow walking in front of a police cruiser.

“We had her pinned in a couple of the yards here. We actually had her right in this front yard here. But she jumped over the fence,” Patrolman Clemente said.

Police are warning Burlington residents to stay away from the animal if they see it.

“We do think it’s a female and you know, being up close and personal, it’s probably about five or six times my size,” Patrolman Clemente said. “It’s definitely an intimidating animal.”

Burlington City police reached out to several farms to find out where the cow came from. So far they haven’t confirmed. A farmer familiar with herding livestock agreed to come to the area on horseback to help locate and capture the animal.

“We definitely want to get her so we know she’s safe and can be returned home. That’s the ultimate goal,” Clemente said.

The cow on the loose comes only three weeks after police and Animal Control officers in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, wrangled up a pack of seven pigs. The animals had been on the run for weeks in Mount Laurel, Lumberton and Hainesport.

“It’s kind of unusual to see all kinds of little animals out here,” Bryon Orr of Burlington City said. “Groundhogs, little foxes, mostly hawks and stuff but never a cow!”