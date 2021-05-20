WATCH: Driver Hits 6-Year-Old Boy, Checks on Him, Then Flees the Scene, Police Say

Police are searching for a driver who struck a 6-year-old boy, briefly checked on him and then fled the scene in North Philadelphia over the weekend, according to investigators.

The boy was crossing the 600 block of Erie Avenue on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. with his 10-year-old sister when he ran forward and into the side of a passing vehicle.

The driver of the car got out, briefly checked on the boy, then got back into his minivan and fled the scene, police said.

The boy is currently resting at home after suffering severe bruises on his face and body.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a light-colored minivan with a temporary New Jersey Paper tag of 005218T. It was last seen traveling west on Erie Avenue.

If you have any information on the incident or driver, please call the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.