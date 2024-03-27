Philadelphia

Battleship New Jersey docks in South Philly

Battleship New Jersey docked in the Philadelphia Naval Yard on Wednesday as part of a $10 million dry dock project

By NBC10 Staff

Battleship New Jersey begins to dock at the Philadelphia Naval Yard on Wednesday, March 27.
NBC10

Battleship New Jersey completed its journey from the Paulsboro Marine Terminal to the Philadelphia Naval Yard on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Battleship New Jersey, America's most decorated battleship, left its home on Camden's waterfront for the first time in decades.


After departing from her home port in Camden on March 21, Battleship New Jersey journeyed to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal to be ballasted before beginning the dry dock process.

And, on Thursday, the historic ship arrived at the Philadelphia Navy Yard where it will undergo dry dock maintenance.

As of about 2 p.m., the 45-ton battleship was still working to complete her journey as the ship could be seen working to dock in the Philadelphia Naval Yard.

For information on the Battleship New Jersey, visit www.battleshipnewjersey.org.

