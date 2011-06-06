Wash, Blowdry, and Donate

The Garden State Rotary and Hands Down by Rebecca have partnered to support the non-profit Locks of Love. On June 12th 11am to 3pm The Rotary and Hands Down by Rebecca are asking people who have hair 10 inches or longer to donate their hair to make wigs for children who have medically induced baldness. Hands Down by Rebecca is a hair salon that is located at 60 E Main Street, Marlton, NJ.



If your hair is not exactly 10 inches, monetary gifts will be accepted and guests will be able to enjoy 20% discounts on any services in the salon. This will be a great hair day to enjoy entertainment, food, drinks, raffle prizes and a chance to give back while getting pampered.

For more information visit Garden State Rotary on EventBrite.