Warning issued after ‘sick' fox bites person walking their dog in Radnor Township

Officials are warning residents after a person was bit by a fox while walking their dog in Radnor Township.

According to police, the incident happened on the 400 block of W. Wayne Ave.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fox was reported to have appeared sick and was not located again after the incident, police said.

Officials are urging those in the area to be aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of the animal to police by dialing 9-1-1.

