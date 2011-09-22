Walk Now For Autism

walk-for-autism

Lace up those sneakers and help find a cure for autism. Saturday, September 24, 2011 Walk Now for Autism Speaks is walking for the future. Walk Now for Autism is a fun-filled, family-friendly event with 60 vendors and entertainment for everyone of all ages.

Autism is the most serious developmental disorder in the U.S. Every 15 minutes a child is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Join thousands of people at Citizens Bank Park, starting at 8:00am. Join a team or just walk by yourself and help raise money for a cure.

For a full schedule of the event or to donate visit Autism Speaks.

