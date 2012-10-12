Walk for Make a Wish Foundation

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} Make a wish foundation wants your help to be able grant more wishes. Strap on your walking shoes and come out on October 14th at 9am and walk to raise money and awareness for the foundation.
Make a wish foundation grants wishes to children with life-threatening conditions.
When: Sunday Oct 14th
Where: Morris Arboretum in Philadelphia.
For more information please visit walk for a wish.