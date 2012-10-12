Walk for Make a Wish Foundation

child-faces

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} Make a wish foundation wants your help to be able grant more wishes. Strap on your walking shoes and come out on October 14th at 9am and walk to raise money and awareness for the foundation.

Make a wish foundation grants wishes to children with life-threatening conditions.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Burlington 6 hours ago

Man Attacks, Sexually Assaults Woman in Burlington, Police Say

sinkhole 6 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Up SUV Traveling in Easton, Pennsylvania

When: Sunday Oct 14th

Where: Morris Arboretum in Philadelphia.

For more information please visit walk for a wish.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us