Virtual Memorial Day Weekend on the Philly Waterfront

It will be a different kind of Memorial Day Weekend for Philadelphia's waterfront this year. The Delaware River Waterfront will launch virtual events between May 21 and May 26, including music, recipes and art.

The events include the following:

A beach-style playdate on Zoom starting Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m.

Resident artist James Abbott presents a virtual collection showcasing Cherry Street Pier’s transformation from a warehouse to a creative hub.

Recipes from popular Waterfront food and drink vendors, including Yards, Hardena and Skelly’s Amusements.

An eclectic summer mix that includes everything from bachata to indie-rock to hip hop.

For more information on Philly Memorial Day events, CLICK HERE.