Memorial Day Weekend

Virtual Memorial Day Weekend on the Philly Waterfront

The Delaware River Waterfront will launch virtual events between May 21 and May 26, including music, recipes and art. 

By David Chang

It will be a different kind of Memorial Day Weekend for Philadelphia's waterfront this year. The Delaware River Waterfront will launch virtual events between May 21 and May 26, including music, recipes and art. 

The events include the following:

Virtual Sunday’s with PopUpPlay

A beach-style playdate on Zoom starting Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. 

Cherry Street Pier: Then and Now

Resident artist James Abbott presents a virtual collection showcasing Cherry Street Pier’s transformation from a warehouse to a creative hub. 

Summer on the Waterfront Eats and Drinks You Can’t Resist

Recipes from popular Waterfront food and drink vendors, including Yards, Hardena and Skelly’s Amusements. 

Summer Sounds Playlist

An eclectic summer mix that includes everything from bachata to indie-rock to hip hop. 

For more information on Philly Memorial Day events, CLICK HERE. 

Memorial Day WeekendPhiladelphiaDelaware River WaterfrontVirtual Events
