A student at Villanova University was reportedly raped by a person driving for Uber last weekend, according to a spokesperson with the school.
The university sent out an alert to students on Friday, Sept. 20 letting them know of a report made by the female victim.
Officials at the school said the incident happened inside the Commons residence hall complex in the overnight hours of Sept. 13 into 14.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
The student reported that the Uber driver dropped her off at the dormitory before entering the building and assaulting her, officials explained.
The driver in question has been identified and contacted by campus police, officials said. The driver has since been banned from the campus during the investigation.
The incident is currently being investigated by Villanova University Police and has been reported to Uber.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
For more information on Villanova University's resources for sexual assault victims, please click here.
Villanova students and staff have access to the school's 24/7 Public Safety and can call the emergency line at 610-519-4444.
The university partners with the Delaware County Victim Assistance Center who can be reached by calling 610-566-4342 or by clicking here.
Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.
“Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what’s been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can," a spokesperson with Uber said in a statement to NBC10. "We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and have a dedicated team of safety agents available 24/7 to investigate these types of reports and take appropriate action, which includes removing access to the platform."
Ways to stay safe
Villanova University shared some tips for students to stay safe:
- There is safety in numbers, utilize the buddy system when walking on or off campus.
- Always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings.
- Download the Nova Safe App to communicate directly with the Public Safety Dispatcher.
Also, officials shared tips for anyone using rideshare services:
- Minimize the time that you’re standing outside by yourself with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait inside until the app shows that your driver has arrived.
- Every time you take a trip please make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo with what’s provided in your app.
- Whenever possible, sit in the back seat, especially if you’re riding alone. This helps ensure that you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic, and it gives you and your driver some personal space.
- While you are on your trip share your trip details through the rideshare app, with the Nova Safe App for students or via sharing location on your cellular phone with a friend or family member.