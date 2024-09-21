A student at Villanova University was reportedly raped by a person driving for Uber last weekend, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The university sent out an alert to students on Friday, Sept. 20 letting them know of a report made by the female victim.

Officials at the school said the incident happened inside the Commons residence hall complex in the overnight hours of Sept. 13 into 14.

The student reported that the Uber driver dropped her off at the dormitory before entering the building and assaulting her, officials explained.

The driver in question has been identified and contacted by campus police, officials said. The driver has since been banned from the campus during the investigation.

The incident is currently being investigated by Villanova University Police and has been reported to Uber.

Villanova students and staff have access to the school's 24/7 Public Safety and can call the emergency line at 610-519-4444.

The university partners with the Delaware County Victim Assistance Center who can be reached by calling 610-566-4342 or by clicking here.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

“Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what’s been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can," a spokesperson with Uber said in a statement to NBC10. "We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and have a dedicated team of safety agents available 24/7 to investigate these types of reports and take appropriate action, which includes removing access to the platform."

Ways to stay safe

Villanova University shared some tips for students to stay safe:

There is safety in numbers, utilize the buddy system when walking on or off campus.

Always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

Download the Nova Safe App to communicate directly with the Public Safety Dispatcher.

Also, officials shared tips for anyone using rideshare services: