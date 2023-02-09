VIDEO: Teens Attack and Rob Woman in Center City Near Rittenhouse Square, Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for four teenagers who were caught on video attacking and robbing a woman in Center City near Rittenhouse Square over the weekend.

On Sunday around 7:10 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking along the 1800 block of Addison Street when four teen boys approached her from behind, police said.

Video of the attack shows one of the teens rushing towards the woman and pushing her to the ground. The teens then repeatedly punched and kicked the woman before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Police said the teens then stole the woman’s belongings, including her credit cards.

The suspects later used the victim’s credit cards, according to investigators. Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the Rite Aid on Broad and Christian streets as well as the Chipotle Restaurant on Broad and Carpenter streets.

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face, police said.

Police released photos of the four suspects inside the Rite Aid and Chipotle.

Residents in the area told NBC10 neighbors have shared the video of the attack online.

“They don’t care about nobody else’s wellbeing,” Eli Reed, one of the residents, told NBC10. “Like if they’re not in the shoes of the other person, they don’t care. They don’t think about the consequences. They don’t think about nothing. They just do before they speak. They don’t think before they act.”

Angely Kay, another Rittenhouse resident, was especially concerned for women in the area in light of the attack.

“It’s kind of sad, especially being a woman and in Philadelphia, where there is a lot of crime,” she said. “It’s just like, I don’t know, you always have to be aware. Cautious.”

Reed told NBC10 he believes women should be armed to protect themselves.

“I think women should carry something on them,” he said. “Something to protect them at all times. Maybe a knife. Mace. Even a handgun.”

If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Detective Reynoso at Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094. You can also leave a tip at 215-686-TIPS, email Tips@PhillyPolice.com or text PPDTIP. All tips can be confidential.