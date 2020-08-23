Video: Suspect Punches Woman During Mass at Philly Catholic Church

What to Know Facebook Live video captured a suspect punching a church reader in the face during Sunday Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 1723 Race Street.

The church reader is "doing well" after receiving medical treatment, according to Archbishop Nelson Perez.

Philadelphia Police along with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are investigating the incident.

An investigation is underway after a suspect was caught on live video punching a woman in the face during Sunday Mass at a Philadelphia catholic church.

The incident occurred during the 11 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 1723 Race Street. About 32 minutes into the Facebook Live video of the Mass, an unidentified suspect punches a church reader twice in the face before walking away.

Archbishop Nelson Perez said the lector received immediate help from Cathedral staff members off camera and is “doing well” after receiving medical treatment.

“Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass,” Archbishop Perez wrote in a statement.

Archbishop Perez said Philadelphia Police are aware of the incident and are working with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Police have not yet revealed a possible motive behind the attack or the suspect's identity. They continue to investigate.

“Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God,” Archbishop Perez wrote. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.”