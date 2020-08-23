Philadelphia

Video: Suspect Punches Woman During Mass at Philly Catholic Church

About 32 minutes into the Facebook Live video of the Mass, a church reader was punched twice in the face by an unidentified suspect.

By David Chang

What to Know

  • Facebook Live video captured a suspect punching a church reader in the face during Sunday Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 1723 Race Street.
  • The church reader is "doing well" after receiving medical treatment, according to Archbishop Nelson Perez.
  • Philadelphia Police along with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are investigating the incident.

An investigation is underway after a suspect was caught on live video punching a woman in the face during Sunday Mass at a Philadelphia catholic church. 

The incident occurred during the 11 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 1723 Race Street. About 32 minutes into the Facebook Live video of the Mass, an unidentified suspect punches a church reader twice in the face before walking away.

Archbishop Nelson Perez said the lector received immediate help from Cathedral staff members off camera and is “doing well” after receiving medical treatment.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Upper Gwynedd Township 2 hours ago

Man Armed With Shotgun Fires at Officer in Upper Gwynedd Township, Police Say

Rehoboth Beach 1 hour ago

Armed Woman Holds Man Hostage Following Car Crash in Delaware, Police Say

“Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass,” Archbishop Perez wrote in a statement. 

Archbishop Perez said Philadelphia Police are aware of the incident and are working with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Police have not yet revealed a possible motive behind the attack or the suspect's identity. They continue to investigate. 

“Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God,” Archbishop Perez wrote. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.”

Sisters and Brothers in Christ,During the 11:00 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, which was...

Posted by Archbishop Nelson Perez on Sunday, August 23, 2020

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacaught on videoSunday Mass
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us