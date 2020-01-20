Video Shows Suspects Beating and Robbing Teen Boy in Philadelphia

A teen boy was beaten and robbed in an attack that was caught on camera in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood.

The 14-year-old boy was walking home from school back on Jan. 10 at 3:30 p.m. when he was approached by a male suspect who asked him for the time.

The suspect and three more males then punched the teen, knocking him to the ground. Surveillance video captured the group kicking the teen and then snatching his Samsung Galaxy S7 phone which fell from his pocket.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a detailed description of any of the suspects. If you have any information, please call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.