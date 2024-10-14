Philadelphia

Video shows suspects accused of burglarizing SS United States in Philly

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects accused of burglarizing the historic SS United States in Philadelphia earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, around 1:40 a.m., the men were seen on surveillance video climbing onto the SS United States without permission on Pier 82 on 2205 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Police said the suspects left the ship about three hours later with several items.

The next day, on Thursday, Oct. 2, Philadelphia police reported the suspects stole several batteries and tools, causing damage to the property.

On Monday, Oct. 14, police released video and photos of the suspects in the burglary. If you have any information on their identities, call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The burglary occurred a day after officials in Okaloosa County on Florida’s coastal Panhandle reached a tentative deal to turn the historic ocean liner into the world’s largest artificial reef following a judge’s order for the aging ship to vacate its berth in Philadelphia due to a yearslong dispute over rent and dockage fees.

An official deal was then reached on Oct. 11. The ship will leave Philadelphia soon and head to Norfolk, Virginia, where it will undergo preparations to become the artificial reef.

