Video Shows 4 Masked Men Ambush, Carjack Man at Gas Pump

A 29-year-old man parked at a gas pump was ambushed and carjacked at gunpoint by four masked men, Philadelphia police said.

The masked gunmen swarmed the victim, then chased him into the gas station convenience store before driving away with his car, police said, and the entire incident was caught camera.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on the 5900 block of Wissahickon Avenue in Germantown.

Wanted: Suspect for Robbery/Carjacking in the 39th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/g80awl5cKG pic.twitter.com/CKN8xL2rir — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 5, 2022

A white transit van pulled up to the gas station and waited for the gas pump to clear in front of the victim’s red 2022 Chrysler 300.

When the victim came out of the store, the four masked men jumped out of the van and robbed him, the video released by Philadelphia police shows. One of them jumped from the trunk onto the hood of the Chrysler.

Police said the men were carrying two assault rifles and two handguns.

The 29-year-old man ran back into the mini-mart as the men chased after him, the video shows.

The group then ran back to the vehicles. One of them is seen in the video taking the victim’s car southbound on Wissahickon Avenue. The other three hop back into the van and drive it onto Wissahickon Avenue northbound.

Philadelphia police ask that anyone with information to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.