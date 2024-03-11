Video from police in Lower Moreland Township's body cameras shows the moments leading up to them apprehending a man after, they claim, he attempted to set a home on fire and tried to flee—only to be left behind by his getaway driver.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:07 a.m. on Sunday, when officers with the Lower Moreland Police Department were dispatched to a home along the 2200 block of Pine Road after receiving a report that a suspicious person with a mask on was at the front door of the home.

Upon arrival, officials said, the first officer on the scene saw a man, identified by police as Michal Gonsalves, attempting to set a home on fire and the porch, at that time, was "engulfed in flames."

Once police arrived, officials claim, Gonsalves attempted to flee to a vehicle that was parked in front of the home, but the vehicle took off before the man got to it. He then, police said, attempted to flee on foot but he was apprehended in the backyard of the home.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After Gonsalves was arrested, officials said, first responders put the fire out on the porch of the home and there were no injuries caused by the fire. There were two people sleeping in the home that police were able to get out the back door.

Gonsalves is in custody at Montgomery County Correctional Facility and was unable to post bail. He has been charged with a number of crimes including arson.

The vehicle that fled has not yet been located, officials said, but has been identified as a black Volkswagen Jetta with a missing headlight.

The Lower Moreland Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating the incident and they are asking any information regarding the incident to call the Lower Moreland Police Department at 215-947-3132.