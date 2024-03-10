Police in Lower Moreland Township apprehended a man after, they claim, he attempted to set a home of fire and tried to flee when the attempt was unsuccessful -- only to be left behind by his getaway driver.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:07 a.m. on Sunday, when officers with the Lower Moreland Police Department were dispatched to a homed along the 2200 block of Pine Road after receiving a report that a suspicious person with a mask on at the front door of the home.

Upon arrival, official said, that the first office on the scene saw a man attempted to set a home on fire and the porch of the home, at that time, was "engulfed in flames."

Once police arrived, officials claim, the man attempted to flee to a vehicle that was parked in front of the home, but the vehicle took off before the man got to it. He then, police said, attempted to flee on foot but he was apprehended in the backyard of the home.

After the man was arrested, officials said, first responders put the fire out on the porch of the home and there were no injures caused by the fire.

Police have not yet released any identifying information on the man who was apprehended, though they said Sunday that he is in custody at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The vehicle that fled has not yet been located, officials said.

The Lower Moreland Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating the incident and they are asking any information regarding the incident to call the Lower Moreland Police Department at 215-947-3132.