Video: Deer breaks into NJ home and goes for a swim in backyard pool

Marc Twersky didn’t believe his grandmother at first when she told him about her uninvited visitor late Friday morning.

“She didn’t sound too frantic,” Marc said. “That’s why I didn’t believe her at first.”

Twersky’s grandmother, 85-year-old Dianne Twersky, was inside her home in East Windsor, New Jersey, at 11:30 a.m. when she heard a crashing noise.

“And I heard a glass explosion and then I heard the house was shaking and banging and I was sure it was an earthquake,” Dianne said.

Dianne soon made the shocking discovery. A deer had crashed through the window of the home and was wreaking havoc.

“So I slipped down the stairs and I peeked around the corner and shockingly I saw this deer running back and forth," Dianne said.

Dianne called both Marc as well as her daughter-in-law who dialed 911. Marc rushed to the home from work and found responding Animal Control and police officers. They worked to corral the animal before it caused more damage while Dianne remained locked in an upstairs bedroom.

“I peeped in the kitchen,” Marc said. “The deer was actually there.”

After animal control got the backdoor open, the deer exited the house and jumped into the backyard pool as Marc recorded on his cellphone.

“The deer jumped in and it was along that back wall. Along where the ladder is,” Marc said. “It was doggy paddling all the way to the ladder.”

Marc told NBC10 the deer got one hoof on the ladder when the animal control officers finally got a hold of the animal who had caused extensive damage inside the home. The officers said the animal was bleeding but appeared to be running fine. They then let the deer go free.

“I just felt very, very sorry for the animal and for my daughter-in-law losing all her furniture and having to deal with the insurance companies,” Dianne said.

Marc, meanwhile, is grateful his grandmother – who had just moved to New Jersey last month – wasn’t hurt during the incident.

“Three weeks! From New York City. She’s not used to anything like this and then this happens to her,” Marc said. “I can only imagine how startling it was for her.”