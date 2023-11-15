Three men are in the hospital after being shot in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At 8:49 p.m. near 7th Street and Oregon Avenue three men were located suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, more than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

"Some of the shell casings were actually inside of the bar located on the corner of 7th and Oregon, so, we know shots were fired from inside the bar as well as outside the bar," Small told NBC10.

A 38-year-old man was shot three times, once in the shoulder, the back and the left hand. A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. A 34-year-old man was shot once in the face, according to police.

The bar's manager says that when looking at the security video, it seems as if a few people were targeted.

In the security video, people can be seen talking and hanging out outside of Merly's Cafe in South Philly when all of a sudden a car pulled up. Two people got out while shooting at people in the group.

Eventually, one of the shooters stands over a few people on the ground and continuously pulls the trigger before stomping on them.

The shooter then runs inside the bar before quickly running out and getting back into the car that speeds away.

"We found a large amount of blood, some of the spent shell casings and most of the barstools were knocked over,” Small said.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, he said.

He said a firearm was found at the scene but no arrests have been made at this time. An investigation, he said, is ongoing.

The bar manager of Merly's Cafe, Richard Crater, said that when the one gunman barged inside the establishment, someone who was also armed fired shots so that was why the shooter ran back out.

Crowds of patrons could be seen on the surveillance camera running out of the bar moments later.

“It pops off, you know, for nothing or because one group of people is having a problem with another group of people. But wherever they have it—whether it be on this corner or somewhere else, automatically becomes our problem,” Crater told NBC10.