3 men in their 30s hospitalized after being shot in South Philly

Three men are in the hospital after being shot in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At 8:49 p.m. near 7th and Oregon Avenue three men were located suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

A 38-year-old man was shot three times, once in the shoulder, the back and the left hand. A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. A 34-year-old man was shot once in the face, according to police.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police said a weapon was found at the scene but no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.