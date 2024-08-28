Vehicle crashes though wall of Delco pharmacy

Workers were cleaning the damage left behind on Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pharmacy in Havertown early in the morning.

According to officials, the incident happened sometime before 9 a.m., at Katz Pharmacy located near the intersection of Eagle and Darby roads in Havertown.

On Wednesday morning, SkyForce10 captured images of crews working to repair a wall after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Officials told NBC10 the vehicle crashed into the pharmacy following a traffic incident at that intersection involving two vehicles.

According to police, one vehicle headed east on Eagle Road was involved in an incident with a vehicle headed North on Darby Road. Both drivers, officials said, claim they had the green light at the time the incident occurred.

No one inside the pharmacy hurt, as it was not open at the time, police officials told NBC10.

One driver, officials said, suffered minor injuries in this incident.

However, as of about 9:30 a.m., officials have not provided further information on the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.