Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County

A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania.

SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front end smashed against the utility pole on the corner.

Police said none of the occupants of the van were injured.

PECO said they are responding for an outage in the area due to the downed wires. The energy company reported 86 customers without power as of 5 p.m. The estimated restoration time was 6:20 p.m.

The intersection remained closed through the afternoon rush hour as crews worked to clean up the scene.