Philadelphia

URBN launches a new concept store, Reclectic, offering gently used clothes and product samples

The isles are lined with discounted product samples from Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, and gently used inventory from Nuuly

By Cherise Lynch

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

URBN, the Philadelphia-based lifestyle retail corporation has opened a new store in Philadelphia where you can shop the latest fashion and products for a fraction of the price.

The retailer recently launched "Reclectic" at the Philadelphia Mills Mall, formally known as Franklin Mills Mall.

The 40,000-square-foot space is filled with discounted product samples from Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, and gently used inventory from Nuuly.

Additionally, people can shop an assortment of furniture samples that were created during the design process.

Credit: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

This store intends to bring happiness to all those who love thrifting, especially Gen Z who are behind the reason the retailer opened this new concept store.

"URBN is making a bet on the Gen Z fervor for thrifting," a URBN spokesperson said in a press release.

This is all a part of URBN's effort to be more socially and environmentally responsible.

“Consumer attitudes have evolved. Sustainability is important to them and we’re seeing a greater willingness from our customers to try out pre-loved items or salvage pieces with minor damages,” said Joanna Matthy, Senior Director at URBN and lead strategist behind Reclectic in a statement. “We are excited to offer them merchandise that still has life in it but isn’t necessarily something we can sell in one of our typical channels.”

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

This store is picking up a lot of attention on social media platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok. Content creators are raving about the endless isles of clothes and home furniture. Some users shared the lines can be long and the wait time can be hours to get in the door.

Click here to check out the store's hours and updates.

