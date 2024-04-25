Uptick in Honda thefts reported in Upper Merion Township. Here's how to protect your vehicle

Police in Upper Merion Township are warning residents to be alert due to an uptick in Honda thefts.

Police said in the last few months they have seen a spike in car thefts involving several Honda models, specifically newer CRVs, Accords and Civics.

According to police, the thieves can get into the cars in just under five minutes and don't even need a key. The thieves have figured out how to override the computer systems in the stolen vehicles.

Police are encouraging all Honda drivers to take several safety precautions:

Subscribe to the Honda Link tracking service. You can apply online or at a local Honda Dealership.

Purchase “The Club” steering wheel lock device.

Purchase Apple Air Tags and place them in your vehicle. This can assist law enforcement with the tracking of your vehicle if it is stolen.

Immediately report any suspicious activity to our police department.