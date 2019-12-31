UPS Dropped Off a Package; Amazon Driver Stole It, Police Say

An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.
A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.
Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.