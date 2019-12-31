Package Theft

UPS Dropped Off a Package; Amazon Driver Stole It, Police Say

The Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving

Amazon
Getty Images

An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 43 mins ago

Woman Shot, Killed in NE Philly Home, Bringing Murder Total to 356 for 2019

gun violence 7 hours ago

Second Fatal Shooting in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve Brings Homicide Total to 355

Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

This article tagged under:

Package TheftAmazon
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us