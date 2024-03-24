Law enforcement officials said Sunday afternoon that rescue efforts for a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in Chester Creek on Saturday night have been abandoned.

The effort that is ongoing, officials said, is now considered a recovery.

"This is an extremely sad day for the City of Chester," said Chester Mayor Stefan Roots on Sunday. "This is a community that will wrap its arms around those are hurting or who are in need."

At 8 a.m., on Sunday, crews resumed a search for a girl who fell into the creek at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Officials suspended the search after 10 p.m. on Saturday after searching for the girl for several hours.

On Sunday, officials said that though Fire Department crews suspended the search, the Coast Guard had crews looking for the girl throughout the night.

But, they noted, the survivability estimates for someone in the water was only about three hours.

As of 2 p.m., officials said, the effort would continue as a recovery, instead of a rescue.

"This is a tough time for our city," said Roots.

Police officials have not yet provided the girl's identity, but, on Sunday morning, Kimberly Richardson, who said she was the girl's grandmother, told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl that the family was already bracing for the worst.

"I'm sad. My emotions are off the hinge," she said. "I haven't had sleep. I can't eat. The only thing I'm thinking about is finding her."

Officials have told NBC10 that the incident began after three girls were playing in a park by Chester Creek when two of them slipped on mud and fell into the water.

The area of the creek is where the girl went missing is located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, according to the director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services Tim Boyce.

One of those girls was able to get herself out, but the 6-year-old was not able to get back to shore, officials said.

The girl's aunt, Tyeesha Reynolds, told NBC10 that her daughter tried holding onto the young girl's jacket but wasn't able to keep the girl from slipping away into the rushing water.

NBC10 has also been told that several of the girl's family members also jumped in the water and started searching on their own before crews arrived.