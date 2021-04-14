Wawa

Unlike Many Communities, Doylestown Wanted a New Super Wawa and Got One

When Provco Group, a Villanova real estate company, approached Doylestown officials beginning in March 2017 about a building a new Super Wawa at a nearby site, the borough was all in and so was the public

A rendering of a new Wawa in Doylestown developed by Provco Group.
3GHC ARCHITECTS INC via Philadelphia Business Journal

Doylestown wanted a new Wawa. A bigger Wawa.

The Bucks County community, known for its charming downtown filled with boutiques, restaurants and restored art deco theater, was tired of its old school Wawa, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. That stands in contrast to many communities, which have an aversion to the chain.

“It exists on an undersized lot. There isn’t enough parking and circulation is difficult and people have complained about that fact,” said John Davis, Doylestown manager.

When Provco Group, a Villanova real estate company that develops Wawa convenience stores across the region approached Doylestown officials beginning in March 2017 about a building a new Super Wawa at a nearby site, the borough was all in and so was the public. “There wasn’t a lot of push back,” Davis said.

