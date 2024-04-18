Uber rider verification program rolls out in Philadelphia. Here's what you need to know

Global rideshare giant Uber looks to enhance driver safety in Philadelphia.

Uber has launched a new rider verification pilot program in the City of Brotherly Love, designed to give drivers peace of mind.

Riders will now have "verified" badges on their profiles to ensure that they are who they claim to be.

Uber said this new feature is in response to drivers consistently telling the company they want to know more about who is getting in their vehicle.

“Strengthening rider verification has been a top request from drivers across the country,” Head of Safety at Uber Roger Kaiser said in a statement. “This new verification process and verified rider badge are important steps to help provide drivers with more peace of mind while they are out on the road. We are committed to making Uber an even safer and more trusted place to ride and drive, and we look forward to hearing feedback on this pilot from users.”

How does the verification pilot process work?

According to Uber, the company will review account details such as names and phones by crossing checking with a trusted third-party database.

Uber said most ride accounts will be verified using account details, with no additional action needed from riders.

To become verified, riders will have the option to upload government-issued identification, such as a driver's license, passport, or other official documentation.

Once a rider is verified, the company said a "verified" badge will be added to the rider's profile. Drivers will see the verified rider badge when deciding to accept a trip.

Drivers will only see a rider’s first name, star rating, trip details, and now, verified rider badge. Rider’s last names and phone numbers are never shared with drivers

To learn more about the rider verification program visit uber.com.