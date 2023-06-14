Philadelphia

Uber driver shot in the head while driving passenger in Philly, police say

The victim was driving a passenger at West Lehigh Avenue and North Broad Street shortly before 11 p.m. when a bullet went through the back of his vehicle and struck him in the head, according to police. 

By David Chang

An Uber driver is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while driving a passenger in Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said. 

The driver was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. His passenger wasn’t injured in the incident. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

