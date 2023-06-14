Uber driver shot in the head while driving passenger in Philly, police say

An Uber driver is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while driving a passenger in Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was driving a passenger at West Lehigh Avenue and North Broad Street shortly before 11 p.m. when a bullet went through the back of his vehicle and struck him in the head, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. His passenger wasn’t injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.