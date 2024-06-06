Shooter targeted people wearing graduation gowns in Delco shooting, police say

Individuals dressed in graduation gowns fled from a car that crashed after it was shot at in an incident that happened in Linwood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officials with the Lower Chichester Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday, along the 1500 block of Summit Avenue in Linwood.

Law enforcement officials did not specify a time that this shooting may have occurred, but radio calls referencing this incident came through around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

In that incident, officials said, an individual on the street is believed to have fired into a vehicle near a Family Dollar store on that block.

Police officials said they are still working to determine if anyone in the vehicle fired back.

The vehicle, police officials believe, continued on and was involved in a crash and the occupants of the vehicle hopped out and ran away.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said that some members of the group that fled from the car were wearing blue graduation gowns.

Others who were involved in the crash were treated on the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

As of about 9:30 a.m., police have not reported any injuries in this incident.

However, the shooting remains under investigation.

The Lower Chichester Township Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who man be in possession of any information, video footage or pictures from the shooting to contact them at 610-485-2760.