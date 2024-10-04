Uber driver arrested in rape of Villanova student

Law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old Uber driver for his alleged role in the September rape of a student in the dorms at Villanova University.

According to police, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, law enforcement officials apprehended Mirvan Dinler, 26, of Trappe, after an incident that happened at the Radnor Township campus of Villanova University.

He has been charged with rape, indecent sexual assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

According to police, Dinler is believed to have driven a 21-year-old Villanova student home from Philadelphia after she went out with friends and wanted to head home separately after she felt ill on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Court documents note that, after Dinler picked her up in his vehicle and drove the victim back to her residence in Hovnanian Hall, he allegedly entered her room and raped the victim while she was unconscious and forced her to perform oral sex.

Security footage, court documents claim, captured images of Dinler escorting the victim into the campus building at about 11:05 p.m. that evening.

Also, according to court documents, shortly after he left her room following the assault, Dinler returned to the victim's dorm and began "banging on her door."

A witness told police that Dinler demanded payment for "a mess" the victim allegedly left in his vehicle, court documents note.

Before he left the scene, court documents claim Dinler sent himself $150 by using an app on the victim's phone.

Dinler is currently in police custody in Delaware County Prison.