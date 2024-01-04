Two lucky scratch-off lottery players won big with jackpots totaling $6 million, according to officials.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that one of the $3 million scratch-off tickets was sold at the GIANT Food Stores located at 1760 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell.

Léelo en español aquí

The other $3 million ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1906 Swamp Pike in Gilbertsville.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Each of the stores will get $10,000 for selling the winning Ho Ho Holiday 100X scratch-off tickets.

If you're one of these winners, don't forget that the tickets expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Sign the back of your ticket and call the Lottery at 800-692-7481.