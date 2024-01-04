Pennsylvania

Two winning $3 million scratch-off lottery tickets sold at Montgomery County stores

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two lucky scratch-off lottery players won big with jackpots totaling $6 million, according to officials.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that one of the $3 million scratch-off tickets was sold at the GIANT Food Stores located at 1760 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell.

The other $3 million ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1906 Swamp Pike in Gilbertsville.

Each of the stores will get $10,000 for selling the winning Ho Ho Holiday 100X scratch-off tickets.

If you're one of these winners, don't forget that the tickets expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Sign the back of your ticket and call the Lottery at 800-692-7481.

