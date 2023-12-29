Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Montgomery County in February? Make sure you check it now. An unclaimed Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million that was sold for the drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, will expire in a little over a month.

The winning ticket was sold by East Roadrunner on 199 Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-8-15-19-58, to win $1 million.

The prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery either by mail or at a lottery area office by Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Under state law, all unclaimed and expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs that benefit older Pennsylvania residents.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, sign the back of the ticket, call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices across the state. All Pennsylvania Lottery offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. though appointments are recommended. The Pennsylvania Lottery Headquarters in Middletown, Pennsylvania, remains closed to visitors.

You can also check your ticket by using the official PA Lottery app.