Two Weekend Shootings Reported on I-95 in Philly

Police are investigating a pair of separate weekend shootings on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, one of which left a man with several gunshot wounds.

Both shootings involved someone in a vehicle firing at another driver on the interstate, the Pennsylvania State Police said. The second of the two incidents left a man with wounds to the lower extremities.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday as a man driving southbound with his girlfriend tried to change lanes, the PSP said. The pair were between the Girard and Callow Hill exit when a speeding, white, older-model Dodge Durango almost hit the man’s car, at which point the Dodge pulled up next to the vehicles, with both drivers arguing back and forth.

The Dodge driver fired one shot, striking the other car before exiting onto eastbound Interstate 676, the PSP said.

The second shooting happened around 2:57 a.m. Sunday. In that instance, a driver and his passenger were also traveling southbound on I-95 with a group of acquaintances in other cars. As the driver was taking Exit 19, a dark blue Honda sedan with tinted windows and a dark gray Ford Explorer/Expedition with tinted windows fired multiple rounds at the man’s car, the PSP said.

The man managed to get off the interstate and stopped on Front Street near the intersection of Packer Avenue, state police said. He was shot three times in the lower extremities and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact state police at 215-452-5280.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.