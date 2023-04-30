Two Temple Students Killed in New York Crash, Officials say

Two international students who were studying at Temple University, were, reportedly, killed in a crash in upstate New York.

The school's news site said, in an email, the school said four students were involved in the crash -- though there has been no information shared about the exactly when or where the deadly incident occurred.

The school's email named the victims of the crash as Francesca Ward and Olivia Moore, who were both from the United Kingdom.

“The university extends our deepest condolences to Francesca’s and Olivia’s families, friends, faculty, and classmates,” JoAnne Epps, the university’s acting president said in the email shared with the Temple community. “We know that, as a community, we will support those impacted by their loss during this difficult time.”

The school has not disclosed the names or conditions of the other two Temple students who were reportedly involved in this crash.

Officials encouraged students to utilize the school's counseling services following this tragic incident.