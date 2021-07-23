Two Teens Shot in Northeast Philadelphia; One in Critical Condition

A 13-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy were shot in Philadelphia Friday night -- and the 14 year old was left in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Knorr Street in Northeast Philadelphia at about 7:45 p.m.

The 14 year old boy was shot in the abdomen, arm and hand and sent to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The younger boy was shot in the elbow; he was taken by a private vehicle to Jeanes Hospital, but was being moved to St. Christopher's Hospital.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrest has been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.