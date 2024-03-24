Law enforcement officials are investigating after two teens were hurt in, what officials said was, an accidental shooting in the residential housing at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del.

According to police, sometime before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, troopers with the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting along the 2000 block of Ash Court, in residential housing for the Dover Air Force Base, to find a teen girl and a teen boy -- both 15-years-old -- injured after an accidental discharge of a handgun.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, they were listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials provided no further details, but noted that an investigation is ongoing with the Delaware State Police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.