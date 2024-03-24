Delaware

Two teens injured in ‘accidental' shooting at Dover Air Force Base, officials say

Two 15-year-olds were hurt in an accidental shooting that happened in the residential housing at Dover Air Force Base on Saturday night, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after two teens were hurt in, what officials said was, an accidental shooting in the residential housing at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del.

According to police, sometime before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, troopers with the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting along the 2000 block of Ash Court, in residential housing for the Dover Air Force Base, to find a teen girl and a teen boy -- both 15-years-old -- injured after an accidental discharge of a handgun.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, they were listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials provided no further details, but noted that an investigation is ongoing with the Delaware State Police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us