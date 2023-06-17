Two state troopers shot, 1 dead, other hospitalized with serious injuries

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were shot in Juniata County in Mifflintown, Pa. Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown Borough a man engaged troopers and shot one of them who was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, according to police.

Following this a search for the shooter began. He was located before 3 p.m. in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County. Troopers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, in which the shooter and a trooper were both shot and killed.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At this time the identity of the shooter and involved troopers has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.